Bookmakers have listed player props for Marcus Semien, Alex Bregman and others when the Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field on Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Bregman Stats

Bregman has recorded 78 hits with 10 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 53 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .251/.346/.412 so far this season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 29 3-for-5 3 1 4 6 0 at Cardinals Jun. 28 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Jun. 25 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Dodgers Jun. 24 2-for-5 1 1 4 6 0

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Tucker Stats

Kyle Tucker has 18 doubles, 11 home runs, 37 walks and 49 RBI (81 total hits). He has stolen 14 bases.

He's slashing .283/.360/.462 on the season.

Tucker takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 games he is hitting .297 with four doubles, two home runs, seven walks and nine RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 29 2-for-3 2 1 5 5 0 at Cardinals Jun. 28 3-for-5 2 0 1 5 0 at Cardinals Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Dodgers Jun. 25 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Dodgers Jun. 24 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Jon Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Gray Stats

The Rangers' Jon Gray (6-3) will make his 15th start of the season.

He has seven quality starts in 14 chances this season.

Gray has 12 starts of five or more innings this season in 14 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 31-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.89), fifth in WHIP (1.037), and 49th in K/9 (7.7).

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees Jun. 24 5.0 3 1 1 4 2 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 18 2.1 6 6 6 2 3 vs. Cardinals Jun. 7 9.0 4 1 1 12 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 2 7.0 2 0 0 5 1 at Orioles May. 26 7.0 4 1 1 8 1

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Semien Stats

Semien has 24 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 55 RBI (98 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.

He has a slash line of .284/.345/.461 so far this season.

Semien has hit safely in six straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .319 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jun. 29 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 28 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 27 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 26 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Yankees Jun. 25 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 81 hits with 16 doubles, 20 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 66 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .263/.333/.510 so far this season.

Garcia takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .273 with a double, three home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jun. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 28 3-for-5 2 1 3 7 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 27 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Yankees Jun. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

