In the series opener on Friday, June 30, Jon Gray will toe the rubber for the Texas Rangers (49-32) as they square off against the Houston Astros (44-37), who will answer with Ronel Blanco. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers are -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Astros (+145). The total for the matchup has been listed at 9 runs.

Astros vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (6-3, 2.89 ERA) vs Blanco - HOU (1-0, 4.63 ERA)

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 31 out of the 49 games, or 63.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Rangers have a 14-3 record (winning 82.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

Texas has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rangers were favored on the moneyline for eight of their last 10 games, and they went 4-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (52.4%) in those games.

This season, the Astros have come away with a win one times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Astros have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Altuve 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+240) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+220) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Yainer Diaz 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) José Abreu 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL West +195 - 2nd

