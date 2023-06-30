Adolis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .698 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros, with Ronel Blanco on the hill, on June 30 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Tigers.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco

Ronel Blanco TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia leads Texas in total hits (81) this season while batting .263 with 36 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 67th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 69th and he is 17th in slugging.

Garcia enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .273 with three homers.

Garcia has gotten a hit in 51 of 80 games this season (63.8%), with multiple hits on 19 occasions (23.8%).

In 17 games this season, he has gone deep (21.3%, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish).

Garcia has an RBI in 36 of 80 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 41 times this year (51.3%), including 14 games with multiple runs (17.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 39 .301 AVG .226 .374 OBP .293 .621 SLG .400 21 XBH 15 14 HR 6 40 RBI 26 38/16 K/BB 51/16 2 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings