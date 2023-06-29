Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Thursday, Nate Lowe (.479 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 87 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .374.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 78th in the league in slugging.
- Lowe will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 during his last outings.
- Lowe has had a hit in 61 of 79 games this season (77.2%), including multiple hits 21 times (26.6%).
- In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.1%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).
- In 40.5% of his games this season, Lowe has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (10.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 39 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|40
|.298
|AVG
|.263
|.389
|OBP
|.360
|.490
|SLG
|.375
|17
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|2
|25
|RBI
|17
|38/22
|K/BB
|39/24
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (99 total, 1.3 per game).
- Olson (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.74 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In five games this season, the 23-year-old has a 4.74 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .213 to his opponents.
