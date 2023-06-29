Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver (.237 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 2:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Garver? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Tigers Player Props
|How to Watch Rangers vs Tigers
|Rangers vs Tigers Odds
|Rangers vs Tigers Prediction
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver has four doubles, three home runs and nine walks while batting .243.
- Garver has picked up a hit in 61.9% of his 21 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.8% of those games.
- In 21 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In eight games this year, Garver has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In eight games this year (38.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|6
|.278
|AVG
|.150
|.350
|OBP
|.261
|.519
|SLG
|.150
|7
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|2
|19/6
|K/BB
|7/3
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (99 total, 1.3 per game).
- Olson (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.74 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.74, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .213 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.