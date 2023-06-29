On Thursday, Jonah Heim (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is hitting .281 with 18 doubles, 11 home runs and 20 walks.

He ranks 33rd in batting average, 67th in on base percentage, and 39th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Heim has reached base via a hit in 51 games this year (of 70 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

Looking at the 70 games he has played this year, he's homered in 11 of them (15.7%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Heim has driven in a run in 31 games this season (44.3%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (18.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 41.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (12.9%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 35 .266 AVG .296 .324 OBP .345 .523 SLG .430 17 XBH 12 8 HR 3 29 RBI 26 28/10 K/BB 23/10 0 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings