Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Cardinals - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Jeremy Pena, with a slugging percentage of .297 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the mound, June 29 at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is hitting .251 with 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 17 walks.
- Pena is batting .190 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 50 of 74 games this season (67.6%) Pena has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (24.3%).
- In 12.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Pena has had an RBI in 21 games this year (28.4%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 40.5% of his games this year (30 of 74), he has scored, and in seven of those games (9.5%) he has scored more than once.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|35
|.226
|AVG
|.276
|.307
|OBP
|.307
|.370
|SLG
|.441
|12
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|16
|28/12
|K/BB
|45/5
|7
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 79 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Wainwright (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 6.56 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander went three innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
- The 41-year-old has put up a 6.56 ERA and 4.6 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .348 to opposing hitters.
