Bligh Madris Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Cardinals - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double in his last game, Bligh Madris and the Houston Astros take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Adam Wainwright) at 7:15 PM ET on Thursday.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.
Bligh Madris Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bligh Madris? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Cardinals Player Props
|Astros vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Astros vs Cardinals Odds
|Astros vs Cardinals Prediction
|How to Watch Astros vs Cardinals
Bligh Madris At The Plate (2022)
- Madris hit .177 with seven doubles, a home run and 10 walks.
- Madris had a base hit in 15 out of 39 games last season (38.5%), with multiple hits in three of those contests (7.7%).
- He hit a long ball once out of 39 games a year ago, going deep in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- In four of 39 games last season (10.3%), Madris drove in a run, including two games with two or more RBIs.
- In nine of 39 games last season he scored a run, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bligh Madris Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|15
|.145
|AVG
|.227
|.213
|OBP
|.292
|.232
|SLG
|.318
|4
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|1
|20/6
|K/BB
|11/4
|2
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranked last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
- The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals gave up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
- Wainwright gets the start for the Cardinals, his 10th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 6.56 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw three innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
- In nine games this season, the 41-year-old has put up a 6.56 ERA and 4.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .348 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.