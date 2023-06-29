On Thursday, Adolis Garcia (.732 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double and a home run) in his last game against the Tigers.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has 80 hits, which leads Texas hitters this season, while batting .264 with 36 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 64th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 50 of 79 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.

He has homered in 21.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 45.6% of his games this season, Garcia has driven in at least one run. In 16 of those games (20.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 41 games this year, with multiple runs 14 times.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 39 .304 AVG .226 .379 OBP .293 .635 SLG .400 21 XBH 15 14 HR 6 40 RBI 26 37/16 K/BB 51/16 2 SB 4

Tigers Pitching Rankings