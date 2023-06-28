The Texas Rangers (48-31) will look to Adolis Garcia, currently on a two-game homer streak, versus the Detroit Tigers (34-44) at 8:05 PM ET on Wednesday, at Globe Life Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Dane Dunning (6-1) to the mound, while Joey Wentz (1-8) will answer the bell for the Tigers.

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (6-1, 2.89 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (1-8, 6.72 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning

Dunning (6-1) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw seven innings against the New York Yankees, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.89 and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .239 in 17 games this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Dunning has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.

Dane Dunning vs. Tigers

The Tigers are batting .228 this season, 27th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .361 (29th in the league) with 70 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Tigers to go 7-for-23 with a double and three RBI in five innings this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Wentz

Wentz (1-8) takes the mound first for the Tigers in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 6.72 ERA in 67 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, the left-hander tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.72, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .282 against him.

Wentz is looking to pick up his second quality start of the season.

Wentz is trying for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.5 frames per start.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has given up one or more earned runs in each of his outings.

Joey Wentz vs. Rangers

The opposing Rangers offense has a collective .272 batting average, and is first in the league with 755 total hits and first in MLB action with 468 runs scored. They have the third-ranked slugging percentage (.455) and are sixth in all of MLB with 106 home runs.

Wentz has thrown 4 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run on seven hits while striking out five against the Rangers this season.

