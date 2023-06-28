The Texas Rangers (48-31) and the Detroit Tigers (34-44) will square off on Wednesday, June 28 at Globe Life Field, with Dane Dunning starting for the Rangers and Joey Wentz taking the mound for the Tigers. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are the favorite in this one, at -210, while the underdog Tigers have +170 odds to upset. The total is 9.5 runs for the matchup.

Rangers vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (6-1, 2.89 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (1-8, 6.72 ERA)

Rangers vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 47 times and won 30, or 63.8%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, the Rangers have a 7-1 record (winning 87.5% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers went 5-3 over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 67 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (38.8%) in those games.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win seven times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Tigers had a record of 3-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Rangers vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170) Josh Jung 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+135) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+145) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+145) Mitch Garver 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+140)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL West -149 - 1st

