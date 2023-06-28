On Wednesday, Ezequiel Duran (.725 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Tigers.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran has 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and nine walks while batting .319.

In 65.0% of his games this year (39 of 60), Duran has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (35.0%) he recorded at least two.

In 16.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Duran has driven home a run in 19 games this season (31.7%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored at least once 26 times this year (43.3%), including five games with multiple runs (8.3%).

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 27 .382 AVG .257 .427 OBP .291 .657 SLG .429 14 XBH 11 7 HR 3 19 RBI 12 23/8 K/BB 31/1 1 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings