Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Ezequiel Duran (.725 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Tigers.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran has 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and nine walks while batting .319.
- In 65.0% of his games this year (39 of 60), Duran has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (35.0%) he recorded at least two.
- In 16.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Duran has driven home a run in 19 games this season (31.7%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored at least once 26 times this year (43.3%), including five games with multiple runs (8.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|27
|.382
|AVG
|.257
|.427
|OBP
|.291
|.657
|SLG
|.429
|14
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|12
|23/8
|K/BB
|31/1
|1
|SB
|3
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.41 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 96 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Wentz makes the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season. He is 1-8 with a 6.72 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.72, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .282 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.