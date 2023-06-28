Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros are ready for a matchup with Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cardinals as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Astros -105 moneyline odds. The total for the matchup has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Astros gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Astros vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -115 -105 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 1-2.

When it comes to the over/under, the Astros and their foes are 6-4-0 in their last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 contests.

Explore More About This Game

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (50%) in those games.

This season, Houston has won eight of its 17 games, or 47.1%, when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Houston and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 39 of its 79 opportunities.

The Astros have an against the spread record of 8-6-0 in 14 games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-19 20-18 14-12 26-25 28-28 12-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.