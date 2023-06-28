Wednesday's game at Busch Stadium has the St. Louis Cardinals (33-45) matching up with the Houston Astros (42-37) at 7:45 PM ET (on June 28). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Cardinals, so expect a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (4-5) to the mound, while Cristian Javier (7-1) will get the nod for the Astros.

Astros vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Astros vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 1-2.

When it comes to the total, Houston and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 games.

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (50%) in those games.

This season, Houston has come away with a win six times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (353 total), Houston is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Astros have the first-best ERA (3.57) in the majors this season.

Astros Schedule