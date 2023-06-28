The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia (.391 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Tigers.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia leads Texas with 77 hits, batting .258 this season with 34 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 74th, his on-base percentage ranks 73rd, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.

Garcia has gotten a hit in 49 of 78 games this year (62.8%), with multiple hits on 18 occasions (23.1%).

He has gone deep in 16 games this year (20.5%), homering in 5.6% of his chances at the plate.

Garcia has had an RBI in 35 games this year (44.9%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (19.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 51.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (16.7%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 39 .294 AVG .226 .372 OBP .293 .608 SLG .400 19 XBH 15 13 HR 6 37 RBI 26 36/16 K/BB 51/16 2 SB 4

Tigers Pitching Rankings