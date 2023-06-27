On Tuesday, Yainer Diaz (.667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Houston Astros play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz has nine doubles, seven home runs and three walks while batting .276.

In 61.5% of his 39 games this season, Diaz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 17.9% of his games this season, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has driven in a run in 15 games this year (38.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in 16 of 39 games so far this season.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 20 .306 AVG .246 .323 OBP .257 .645 SLG .385 9 XBH 7 6 HR 1 11 RBI 5 11/1 K/BB 13/2 0 SB 0

