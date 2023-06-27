The Texas Rangers (47-31) take a three-game losing run into a home contest versus the Detroit Tigers (34-43), at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Rangers will call on Martin Perez (7-3) versus the Tigers and Matt Manning (1-1).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Perez - TEX (7-3, 4.38 ERA) vs Manning - DET (1-1, 4.63 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Martín Pérez

The Rangers will hand the ball to Perez (7-3) for his 16th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs in seven innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with an ERA of 4.38, a 2 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.447.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Perez has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Martín Pérez vs. Tigers

The Tigers are batting .229 this season, 27th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .362 (29th in the league) with 69 home runs.

The Tigers have gone 7-for-20 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI in one game against the left-hander this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matt Manning

Manning (1-1) gets the start for the Tigers, his third of the season.

The righty last pitched on Tuesday, April 11 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.

In his two games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .267 against him. He has a 4.63 ERA and averages 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Manning has pitched five or more innings in a game two times this year heading into this matchup.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.