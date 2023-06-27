Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Cardinals - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon (.205 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 against the Dodgers.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is batting .289 with 16 doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage, and 97th in slugging.
- Dubon is batting .286 with one homer during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Dubon has had a hit in 46 of 60 games this season (76.7%), including multiple hits 19 times (31.7%).
- He has gone deep in 6.7% of his games this year, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 14 games this year (23.3%), Dubon has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 53.3% of his games this season (32 of 60), he has scored, and in eight of those games (13.3%) he has scored more than once.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|31
|.270
|AVG
|.305
|.284
|OBP
|.336
|.351
|SLG
|.466
|7
|XBH
|14
|1
|HR
|3
|5
|RBI
|11
|13/3
|K/BB
|19/5
|1
|SB
|4
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 76 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- The Cardinals are sending Montgomery (4-7) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 4-7 with a 3.69 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 85 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, the left-hander went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.69), 47th in WHIP (1.289), and 39th in K/9 (8.3) among pitchers who qualify.
