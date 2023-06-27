The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon (.205 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 against the Dodgers.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is batting .289 with 16 doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage, and 97th in slugging.

Dubon is batting .286 with one homer during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Dubon has had a hit in 46 of 60 games this season (76.7%), including multiple hits 19 times (31.7%).

He has gone deep in 6.7% of his games this year, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 14 games this year (23.3%), Dubon has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 53.3% of his games this season (32 of 60), he has scored, and in eight of those games (13.3%) he has scored more than once.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 31 .270 AVG .305 .284 OBP .336 .351 SLG .466 7 XBH 14 1 HR 3 5 RBI 11 13/3 K/BB 19/5 1 SB 4

