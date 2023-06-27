Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Cardinals - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kyle Tucker -- 1-for-5 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on June 27 at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Dodgers.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .442, fueled by 26 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 45th in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and 68th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Tucker has gotten at least one hit in 63.2% of his games this year (48 of 76), with at least two hits 22 times (28.9%).
- In 13.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Tucker has driven in a run in 29 games this year (38.2%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (14.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 29 times this season (38.2%), including six games with multiple runs (7.9%).
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|36
|.275
|AVG
|.273
|.358
|OBP
|.346
|.458
|SLG
|.424
|16
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|20
|18/19
|K/BB
|23/17
|8
|SB
|6
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.40 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (76 total, one per game).
- Montgomery (4-7 with a 3.69 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.69 ERA ranks 30th, 1.289 WHIP ranks 47th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 39th among qualifying pitchers this season.
