Josh Smith Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Josh Smith is available when the Texas Rangers take on Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since June 15, when he went 0-for-3 against the Angels.
Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Josh Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .204 with four doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 40.0% of his 40 games this year, with multiple hits in 7.5% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 7.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has driven in a run in four games this year (10.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 13 of 40 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|20
|.154
|AVG
|.237
|.327
|OBP
|.366
|.256
|SLG
|.390
|2
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|1
|RBI
|4
|15/7
|K/BB
|19/7
|0
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.36 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (94 total, 1.2 per game).
- Manning (1-1) makes the start for the Tigers, his third of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday, April 11 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
