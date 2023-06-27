Jacob Meyers -- .097 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on June 27 at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Meyers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 19 walks while hitting .226.

Meyers has gotten at least one hit in 54.4% of his games this season (31 of 57), with more than one hit 10 times (17.5%).

He has homered in 10.5% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his chances at the plate.

In 22.8% of his games this year, Meyers has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (10.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 36.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 27 .173 AVG .283 .277 OBP .347 .327 SLG .446 7 XBH 10 4 HR 2 9 RBI 12 33/13 K/BB 25/6 1 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings