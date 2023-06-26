Marcus Semien and Spencer Torkelson are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Texas Rangers and the Detroit Tigers square off at Globe Life Field on Monday (first pitch at 8:05 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Monday, June 26, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Monday, June 26, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Andrew Heaney Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Heaney Stats

Andrew Heaney (5-4) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 15th start of the season.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Heaney has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 14 chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.

He has made 14 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Heaney Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at White Sox Jun. 19 5.2 5 2 2 6 0 vs. Angels Jun. 14 3.2 5 1 1 5 4 at Rays Jun. 9 5.0 4 4 3 5 2 vs. Mariners Jun. 3 3.0 6 3 3 5 4 at Orioles May. 27 7.0 4 1 1 3 1

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Semien Stats

Semien has 91 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a .278/.339/.453 slash line so far this season.

Semien will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .292 with a double and a walk.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jun. 25 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Yankees Jun. 24 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Yankees Jun. 23 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jun. 21 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 75 hits with 15 doubles, 17 home runs, 31 walks and 60 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .258/.328/.485 slash line on the year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jun. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jun. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jun. 23 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at White Sox Jun. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jun. 20 2-for-5 1 1 1 6 0

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has recorded 63 hits with 17 doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .221/.299/.365 slash line so far this season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jun. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jun. 21 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

