Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers hit the field against Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers on Monday at 8:05 PM ET, in the first of a four-game series at Globe Life Field.

The Tigers are +165 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Rangers (-200). The total is 9 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Rangers vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -200 +165 9 -105 -115 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rangers and their opponents are 2-7-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won 64.4% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (29-16).

Texas has a 7-1 record (winning 87.5% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Rangers a 66.7% chance to win.

Texas has played in 76 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-31-5).

The Rangers have covered 80% of their games this season, going 8-2-0 ATS.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-13 23-17 21-9 26-20 33-21 14-8

