Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Josh Jung (hitting .211 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is batting .274 with 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 21 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 81st, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
- In 54 of 74 games this season (73.0%) Jung has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (28.4%).
- Looking at the 74 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 13 of them (17.6%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Jung has an RBI in 24 of 74 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 47.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 18.9%.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|39
|.286
|AVG
|.265
|.371
|OBP
|.293
|.500
|SLG
|.476
|13
|XBH
|18
|7
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|22
|38/15
|K/BB
|47/6
|0
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.39 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (92 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Boyd (5-5) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 5.63 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.63, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .253 batting average against him.
