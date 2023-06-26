On Monday, Jonah Heim (.625 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Yankees.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim has 72 hits, which is tops among Texas hitters this season, while batting .286 with 29 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 67th and he is 29th in slugging.

In 73.1% of his 67 games this season, Heim has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 11 games this year (16.4%), leaving the park in 4.1% of his plate appearances.

Heim has had at least one RBI in 46.3% of his games this year (31 of 67), with more than one RBI 13 times (19.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 43.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 13.4%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 35 .274 AVG .296 .325 OBP .345 .556 SLG .430 17 XBH 12 8 HR 3 29 RBI 26 26/8 K/BB 23/10 0 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings