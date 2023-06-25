Wings vs. Sparks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 25
On Sunday, June 25, 2023, a pair of the league's best scorers -- Arike Ogunbowale (third, 22.7 points per game) and Nneka Ogwumike (sixth, 19.7) -- match up when the Dallas Wings (6-7) visit the Los Angeles Sparks (6-7) at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wings vs. Sparks matchup.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Wings vs. Sparks Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
Wings vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wings Moneyline
|Sparks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Wings (-3)
|160.5
|-155
|+135
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Wings (-2.5)
|160.5
|-145
|+120
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Wings (-3.5)
|160.5
|-160
|+120
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Wings (-3.5)
|160.5
|-160
|+125
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Wings vs. Sparks Betting Trends
- The Wings have won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.
- The Sparks have won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.
- Dallas has an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.
- Los Angeles has an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year.
- In the Wings' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
- The Sparks and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 13 times this year.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.