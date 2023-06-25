The Houston Astros and Jose Altuve, who went 3-for-5 with an RBI last time in action, battle Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Altuve? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve has seven doubles, three home runs and 13 walks while hitting .263.

Altuve has picked up a hit in 15 of 26 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

He has gone deep in three games this year (11.5%), homering in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this year (26.9%), Altuve has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 13 games this year (50.0%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 10 .208 AVG .326 .358 OBP .340 .377 SLG .478 5 XBH 5 2 HR 1 9 RBI 2 12/12 K/BB 8/1 2 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings