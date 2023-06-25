Ezequiel Duran, with a slugging percentage of .459 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, June 25 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

  • Duran has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and nine walks while hitting .308.
  • In 63.2% of his games this year (36 of 57), Duran has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (31.6%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has gone deep in 15.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Duran has had at least one RBI in 31.6% of his games this year (18 of 57), with more than one RBI 10 times (17.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 24 games this season (42.1%), including five multi-run games (8.8%).

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 26
.372 AVG .248
.422 OBP .283
.628 SLG .406
12 XBH 9
6 HR 3
18 RBI 12
20/8 K/BB 31/1
1 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.66).
  • Yankees pitchers combine to allow 85 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
  • Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his 17th of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.64 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 7 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 2.64 ERA ranks seventh, 1.081 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 20th among qualifying pitchers this season.
