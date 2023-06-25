Ezequiel Duran, with a slugging percentage of .459 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, June 25 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and nine walks while hitting .308.

In 63.2% of his games this year (36 of 57), Duran has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (31.6%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 15.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Duran has had at least one RBI in 31.6% of his games this year (18 of 57), with more than one RBI 10 times (17.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 24 games this season (42.1%), including five multi-run games (8.8%).

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 26 .372 AVG .248 .422 OBP .283 .628 SLG .406 12 XBH 9 6 HR 3 18 RBI 12 20/8 K/BB 31/1 1 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings