The Los Angeles Dodgers (43-33) aim to prolong their four-game winning streak when they face the Houston Astros (41-36) on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Tony Gonsolin (4-2, 2.92 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Hunter Brown (6-4, 3.89 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gonsolin - LAD (4-2, 2.92 ERA) vs Brown - HOU (6-4, 3.89 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tony Gonsolin

The Dodgers will send Gonsolin (4-2) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

The right-hander gave up seven earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with a 2.92 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .168.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Gonsolin has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 10 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown

Brown (6-4) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.89 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Tuesday against the New York Mets, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

In 14 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.89, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .237 against him.

Brown has seven quality starts under his belt this season.

Brown will look to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

In four of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.89), 37th in WHIP (1.222), and 16th in K/9 (10).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.