Freddie Freeman will lead the charge for the Los Angeles Dodgers (43-33) on Sunday, June 25, when they take on Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros (41-36) at Dodger Stadium at 7:10 PM ET.

The Astros have been listed as +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Dodgers (-125). The total for the game is set at 8 runs.

Astros vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin - LAD (4-2, 2.92 ERA) vs Hunter Brown - HOU (6-4, 3.89 ERA)

Astros vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have been favorites in 63 games this season and won 37 (58.7%) of those contests.

The Dodgers have gone 30-23 (winning 56.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers went 5-4 over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Astros have won in nine, or 47.4%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Astros have been victorious five times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Astros have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Altuve 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+225) José Abreu 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+165) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) Yainer Diaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL West +200 - 2nd

