Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman (.156 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Yankees.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is hitting .227 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.
- Grossman has gotten at least one hit in 61.7% of his games this year (37 of 60), with more than one hit eight times (13.3%).
- He has homered in seven games this season (11.7%), leaving the park in 3% of his plate appearances.
- Grossman has had an RBI in 18 games this season (30.0%), including nine multi-RBI outings (15.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 28 of 60 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|28
|.243
|AVG
|.212
|.319
|OBP
|.297
|.379
|SLG
|.365
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|13
|29/13
|K/BB
|31/11
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 85 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Severino (0-2 with a 6.30 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 6.30 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .279 to his opponents.
