From June 22-25, Rickie Fowler will take to the course at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut to compete in the 2023 Travelers Championship. It's a par-70 that spans 6,852 yards, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 on the line.

Rickie Fowler Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Fowler has scored better than par nine times, while also posting 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered the best score of the day twice while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in five of his last 18 rounds played.

Fowler has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in seven of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

In his past five events, Fowler has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.

He has made the cut in four of his past five events.

In his past five tournaments, Fowler finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. He carded a score better than average four times.

Fowler enters this week with three straight top-10 placements.

Fowler hopes to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 22 -6 279 0 18 2 7 $5.1M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

In Fowler's past three appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 13th.

In his past three appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut once.

Fowler last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

Courses on the PGA Tour have been an average length of 7,110 yards in the past year. This week will take place on a par 70 that's 6,852 yards.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour scoring average including all courses in the past year.

The average course Fowler has played in the past year has been 466 yards longer than the 6,852 yards TPC River Highlands will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Fowler's Last Time Out

Fowler finished in the 37th percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.2 strokes.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open was strong, putting him in the 94th percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the U.S. Open, Fowler was better than 97% of the golfers (averaging 4.33 strokes).

Fowler fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the other participants averaged 1.6).

On the 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Fowler carded six bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 3.6).

Fowler recorded more birdies or better (13) than the tournament average of 4.1 on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Open.

In that most recent competition, Fowler's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse 12 times (worse than the field average, 7.5).

Fowler finished the U.S. Open bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with eight on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the U.S. Open averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Fowler finished without one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards

