After the first round of the Travelers Championship, Patrick Rodgers is currently 16th with a score of -4.

Patrick Rodgers Insights

Rodgers has finished better than par six times and carded 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds.

He has finished with a top-10 score twice in his last 17 rounds.

Over his last 17 rounds, Rodgers has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Rodgers has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five tournaments.

Rodgers has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five tournaments.

Rodgers has qualified for the weekend in five consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 26 -7 266 0 20 2 4 $2.5M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Rodgers has one top-five finish in his past nine appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 34th.

In his past nine appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend seven times.

Rodgers last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 16th.

TPC River Highlands measures 6,852 yards for this tournament, 163 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,015).

The average course Rodgers has played in the past year (7,277 yards) is 425 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (6,852).

Rodgers' Last Time Out

Rodgers was in the 74th percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.05 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

His 4.03-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open was strong, putting him in the 87th percentile of the field.

Rodgers was better than only 21% of the field at the U.S. Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 5.08 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

Rodgers recorded a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, better than the field average of 1.6.

On the 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Rodgers carded five bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 3.6).

Rodgers' nine birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Open were more than the tournament average (4.1).

In that last tournament, Rodgers' par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 7.5).

Rodgers finished the U.S. Open bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with three on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the U.S. Open, Rodgers recorded four bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.4.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Rodgers' performance prior to the 2023 Travelers Championship.

