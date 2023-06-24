The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is entering the final round, and Linn Grant is currently in 26th with a score of +1.

Looking to place a wager on Linn Grant at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Linn Grant Insights

Over her last 19 rounds, Grant has shot better than par on 14 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score six times in her last 19 rounds.

Grant has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of her last 19 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 12 times.

Grant has finished in the top 10 twice in her past five tournaments, and as high as the top five in one.

In her past five events, Grant has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score four times.

Grant hopes to make the cut for the eighth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 9 15 -9 270 0 8 2 4 $487,023

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Grant played this event was in 2023, and she finished 26th.

Baltusrol GC will play at 6,621 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,024.

The average course Grant has played in the past year has been six yards shorter than the 6,621 yards Baltusrol GC will be at for this event.

Grant's Last Time Out

Grant shot poorly over the 16 par-3 holes at the HSBC Women's World Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 31st percentile of the field.

Her 3.88-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the HSBC Women's World Championship was strong, putting her in the 85th percentile of the field.

Grant shot better than 46% of the golfers at the HSBC Women's World Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.71.

Grant did not have a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the HSBC Women's World Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the HSBC Women's World Championship, Grant recorded fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.7).

Grant's nine birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the HSBC Women's World Championship were more than the tournament average (5.9).

At that last competition, Grant's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 5.4).

Grant ended the HSBC Women's World Championship with a birdie or better on seven of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field average of 6.1.

On the 16 par-5s at the HSBC Women's World Championship, Grant fell short compared to the field average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding three.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards Grant Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Grant's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

