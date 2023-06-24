The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (.282 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: YES

YES Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras has 11 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 17 walks while hitting .298.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.

Taveras has had a hit in 39 of 61 games this season (63.9%), including multiple hits 18 times (29.5%).

In seven games this season, he has homered (11.5%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).

Taveras has picked up an RBI in 27.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 45.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.1%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 35 .283 AVG .310 .333 OBP .362 .478 SLG .476 8 XBH 13 5 HR 3 15 RBI 17 21/6 K/BB 25/11 4 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings