Kyle Tucker -- with a slugging percentage of .528 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on June 24 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

  • Tucker leads Houston in slugging percentage (.442) thanks to 25 extra-base hits.
  • He ranks 47th in batting average, 49th in on base percentage, and 67th in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.
  • Tucker has gotten a hit in 46 of 74 games this season (62.2%), with at least two hits on 22 occasions (29.7%).
  • Looking at the 74 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (13.5%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Tucker has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (39.2%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (14.9%).
  • In 36.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.1%).

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 34
.275 AVG .272
.358 OBP .336
.458 SLG .424
16 XBH 9
5 HR 5
22 RBI 20
18/19 K/BB 21/14
8 SB 6

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (93 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Miller (3-1) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his sixth start of the season. He has a 2.83 ERA in 28 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In five games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.83, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .184 against him.
