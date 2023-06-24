Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Dodgers - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Kyle Tucker -- with a slugging percentage of .528 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on June 24 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Dodgers Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Dodgers Player Props
|Astros vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston in slugging percentage (.442) thanks to 25 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 47th in batting average, 49th in on base percentage, and 67th in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.
- Tucker has gotten a hit in 46 of 74 games this season (62.2%), with at least two hits on 22 occasions (29.7%).
- Looking at the 74 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (13.5%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Tucker has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (39.2%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (14.9%).
- In 36.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|34
|.275
|AVG
|.272
|.358
|OBP
|.336
|.458
|SLG
|.424
|16
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|20
|18/19
|K/BB
|21/14
|8
|SB
|6
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (93 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller (3-1) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his sixth start of the season. He has a 2.83 ERA in 28 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In five games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.83, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .184 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.