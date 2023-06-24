On Saturday, Jose Altuve (.364 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is hitting .245 with seven doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.

In 14 of 25 games this season (56.0%) Altuve has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (24.0%).

Looking at the 25 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (12.0%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

In six games this season (24.0%), Altuve has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 12 times this year (48.0%), including three games with multiple runs (12.0%).

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 9 .208 AVG .293 .358 OBP .310 .377 SLG .463 5 XBH 5 2 HR 1 9 RBI 1 12/12 K/BB 7/1 2 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings