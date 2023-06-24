Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Dodgers - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.351 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is batting .253 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 17 walks.
- Pena has reached base via a hit in 46 games this year (of 70 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- In 11.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Pena has had at least one RBI in 27.1% of his games this season (19 of 70), with more than one RBI seven times (10.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 41.4% of his games this year (29 of 70), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.6%) he has scored more than once.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|31
|.226
|AVG
|.283
|.307
|OBP
|.319
|.370
|SLG
|.449
|12
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|13
|28/12
|K/BB
|39/5
|7
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (93 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller gets the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 2.83 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .184 to opposing hitters.
