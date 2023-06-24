On Saturday, Jacob Meyers (.182 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 120 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Discover More About This Game

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers is hitting .223 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 17 walks.

Meyers has gotten a hit in 29 of 55 games this season (52.7%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (18.2%).

He has gone deep in 10.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Meyers has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (23.6%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (10.9%).

In 20 games this year (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 25 .173 AVG .279 .277 OBP .333 .327 SLG .442 7 XBH 9 4 HR 2 9 RBI 12 33/13 K/BB 24/4 1 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings