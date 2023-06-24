Saturday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (42-33) and Houston Astros (41-35) matching up at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:15 PM ET on June 24.

The probable pitchers are Bobby Miller (3-1) for the Dodgers and Ronel Blanco (1-0) for the Astros.

Astros vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: FOX

Astros vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Astros were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Houston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The previous 10 Astros matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Astros have been victorious in nine, or 50%, of the 18 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Houston has been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Houston is the No. 14 offense in the majors, scoring 4.4 runs per game (338 total runs).

Astros pitchers have the lowest combined ERA in the majors at 3.50.

Astros Schedule