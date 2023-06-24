After the first round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Albane Valenzuela is currently 61st with a score of +3.

Looking to place a wager on Albane Valenzuela at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Albane Valenzuela Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Valenzuela has finished better than par on three occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in her last 14 rounds.

Over her last 14 rounds, Valenzuela has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times.

In her past five events, Valenzuela has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

In her past five tournaments, Valenzuela has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score three times.

Valenzuela will try to continue her streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 40 -3 259 0 15 1 2 $426,495

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Valenzuela finished 61st in her only finish at this event in two visits.

In her past two appearances at this tournament, she has made the cut once.

Valenzuela finished 61st on the leaderboard in her previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Baltusrol GC measures 6,621 yards for this tournament, 394 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,015).

Courses that Valenzuela has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,535 yards, 86 yards shorter than the 6,621-yard Baltusrol GC this week.

Valenzuela's Last Time Out

Valenzuela finished in the 38th percentile on the 12 par-3 holes at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, with an average of 3.17 strokes.

She averaged 3.82 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 33) at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, which was strong enough to land her in the 94th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.04).

Valenzuela was better than 66% of the golfers at the ShopRite LPGA Classic on the tournament's nine par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.61.

Valenzuela failed to record a birdie on any of the 12 par-3s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic (the tournament average was 1.1).

On the 12 par-3s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Valenzuela recorded two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.3).

Valenzuela's eight birdies or better on the 33 par-4s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic were more than the tournament average (4.1).

In that last competition, Valenzuela had a bogey or worse on two of 33 par-4s (the field averaged 5.1).

Valenzuela finished the ShopRite LPGA Classic outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4) with six on the nine par-5 holes.

On the nine par-5s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Valenzuela recorded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.7.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards
Valenzuela Odds to Win: +6600

All statistics in this article reflect Valenzuela's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

