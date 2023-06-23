Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Dodgers - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz and his .641 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Mets.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .277 with eight doubles, seven home runs and three walks.
- Diaz will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .364 with three homers during his last outings.
- In 23 of 37 games this year (62.2%) Diaz has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (18.9%).
- In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (18.9%, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate).
- In 14 games this year, Diaz has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 16 games this season (43.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.306
|AVG
|.246
|.323
|OBP
|.258
|.645
|SLG
|.386
|9
|XBH
|6
|6
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|4
|11/1
|K/BB
|12/2
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.54 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 91 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- The Dodgers will send Sheehan (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty went six scoreless innings without giving up a hit.
