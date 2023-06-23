Wings vs. Sparks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 23
The Los Angeles Sparks (5-7) will lean on Nneka Ogwumike (eighth in WNBA, 19.6 points per game) to help them defeat Arike Ogunbowale (third in league, 23.3) and the Dallas Wings (6-6) on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, at 10:00 PM ET on ION.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wings vs. Sparks matchup.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Wings vs. Sparks Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
Wings vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wings Moneyline
|Sparks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Wings (-1)
|162.5
|-115
|-105
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Wings (-1.5)
|161.5
|-115
|-105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Wings (-1.5)
|162.5
|-115
|-115
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Wings (-1.5)
|164.5
|-120
|-110
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Wings vs. Sparks Betting Trends
- The Wings have compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Sparks have covered six times in 12 games with a spread this season.
- Dallas is 3-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
- Los Angeles has covered the spread three times this year (3-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
- Wings games have hit the over five out of 11 times this season.
- The Sparks and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 12 times this year.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.