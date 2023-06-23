The Los Angeles Sparks (5-7) will lean on Nneka Ogwumike (eighth in WNBA, 19.6 points per game) to help them defeat Arike Ogunbowale (third in league, 23.3) and the Dallas Wings (6-6) on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, at 10:00 PM ET on ION.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wings vs. Sparks matchup.

Wings vs. Sparks Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Wings vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wings Moneyline Sparks Moneyline
DraftKings Wings (-1) 162.5 -115 -105
BetMGM Wings (-1.5) 161.5 -115 -105
PointsBet Wings (-1.5) 162.5 -115 -115
Tipico Wings (-1.5) 164.5 -120 -110

Wings vs. Sparks Betting Trends

  • The Wings have compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Sparks have covered six times in 12 games with a spread this season.
  • Dallas is 3-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
  • Los Angeles has covered the spread three times this year (3-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
  • Wings games have hit the over five out of 11 times this season.
  • The Sparks and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 12 times this year.

