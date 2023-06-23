Marcus Semien and Gleyber Torres are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees square off at Yankee Stadium on Friday (first pitch at 7:05 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Semien Stats

Semien has 86 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 31 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashing .276/.339/.455 on the season.

Semien will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .182 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jun. 21 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jun. 19 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 15 doubles, 16 home runs, 30 walks and 58 RBI (73 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .263/.333/.489 slash line on the season.

Garcia heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .368 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jun. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jun. 20 2-for-5 1 1 1 6 0 at White Sox Jun. 19 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 18 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 17 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Torres Stats

Torres has 69 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 31 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .253/.328/.429 on the season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jun. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jun. 18 2-for-4 0 0 0 4 0 at Red Sox Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 11 doubles, 11 home runs, 24 walks and 37 RBI (70 total hits).

He has a slash line of .268/.349/.437 on the season.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners Jun. 22 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 vs. Mariners Jun. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 20 3-for-4 0 0 1 5 at Red Sox Jun. 18 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

