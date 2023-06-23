The Texas Rangers (46-28) and the New York Yankees (41-34) will square off on Friday, June 23 at Yankee Stadium, with Dane Dunning pitching for the Rangers and Clarke Schmidt taking the hill for the Yankees. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Yankees (-105). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Rangers vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (6-1, 2.92 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (2-6, 4.65 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Rangers and Yankees matchup but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rangers (-115) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $18.70 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Marcus Semien hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 43 times and won 28, or 65.1%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Rangers have a record of 28-15 (65.1%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Rangers have a 4-4 record across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Yankees have won in 11, or 45.8%, of the 24 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Yankees have won 11 of 23 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Rangers vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Corey Seager 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Adolis García 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Josh Jung 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 4th 1st Win AL West -134 - 1st

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.