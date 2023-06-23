Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Leody Taveras -- with a slugging percentage of .575 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on June 23 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: YES
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is hitting .299 with 11 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 17 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 11th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
- In 63.3% of his 60 games this season, Taveras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 60 games he has played this season, he's homered in seven of them (11.7%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Taveras has an RBI in 17 of 60 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 28 times this season (46.7%), including eight games with multiple runs (13.3%).
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|34
|.283
|AVG
|.311
|.333
|OBP
|.366
|.478
|SLG
|.484
|8
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|17
|21/6
|K/BB
|24/11
|4
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.74 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (84 total, 1.1 per game).
- Schmidt (2-6 with a 4.65 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 16th of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.65, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .281 against him.
