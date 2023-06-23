The Dallas Cowboys right now have +1400 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +175

+175 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1400

Dallas Betting Insights

Dallas compiled a 9-7-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, nine Cowboys games hit the over.

From an offensive standpoint, Dallas ranked 11th in the NFL with 354.9 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 12th in total defense (330.2 yards allowed per contest).

At home last season, the Cowboys were 8-1. Away, they were 4-4.

Dallas was 3-2 as underdogs and 8-3 as favorites.

In the NFC East the Cowboys were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-4.

Cowboys Impact Players

Tony Pollard ran for 1,007 yards (62.9 per game) and nine touchdowns in 16 games last year.

In addition, Pollard had 39 receptions for 371 yards and three touchdowns.

In 12 games, Dak Prescott threw for 2,860 yards (238.3 per game), with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.2%.

On the ground, Prescott scored one touchdown and picked up 182 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, CeeDee Lamb scored nine TDs, hauling in 107 balls for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game).

In the passing game with the Texans, Brandin Cooks scored three TDs, hauling in 57 balls for 699 yards (53.8 per game).

On defense last year, Micah Parsons helped keep opposing offenses in check with 65 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 13.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Giants - +5000 2 September 17 Jets - +1600 3 September 24 @ Cardinals - +20000 4 October 1 Patriots - +5000 5 October 8 @ 49ers - +1000 6 October 16 @ Chargers - +2500 8 October 29 Rams - +6600 9 November 5 @ Eagles - +700 10 November 12 Giants - +5000 11 November 19 @ Panthers - +8000 12 November 23 Commanders - +6600 13 November 30 Seahawks - +3300 14 December 10 Eagles - +700 15 December 17 @ Bills - +800 16 December 24 @ Dolphins - +2500 17 December 30 Lions - +2000 18 January 7 @ Commanders - +6600

