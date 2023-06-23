A match in the Viking International Eastbourne quarterfinals is next for Cori Gauff, and she will go up against Jessica Pegula. Gauff currently is +333 (best odds in the field) to win it all at Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre.

Gauff at the 2023 Viking International Eastbourne

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 23 - July 1

Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Court Surface: Grass

Gauff's Next Match

Gauff has advanced to the quarterfinals, where she will meet Pegula on Thursday, June 29 at 7:50 AM ET (after getting past Jodie Anna Burrage 6-1, 6-1).

Gauff currently has odds of -160 to win her next contest versus Pegula. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Cori Gauff Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +1200

US Open odds to win: +1000

Viking International Eastbourne odds to win: +333

Gauff Stats

Gauff defeated Burrage 6-1, 6-1 on Wednesday in the Round of 16.

Gauff has won one of her 18 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 38-17.

In two tournaments on grass over the past 12 months, Gauff has gone 2-2.

Gauff has played 20 games per match in her 55 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.

In her four matches on a grass surface over the past 12 months, Gauff has averaged 20 games.

Over the past year, Gauff has been victorious in 38% of her return games and 72.7% of her service games.

On grass over the past 12 months, Gauff has claimed 70% of her service games and 25% of her return games.

