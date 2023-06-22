Watch the first round on on Thursday, June 22 as golfers hit the links at the 6,621-yard, par-71 Baltusrol GC for the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Springfield, New Jersey, trying to claim a share of a $9M purse.

How to Watch the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Start Time: 7:00 AM ET

7:00 AM ET Venue: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par/Distance: Par 71/6,621 yards

Par 71/6,621 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: NBC

NBC Sunday TV: NBC

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 2:01 PM ET Hole 10 Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda, Jin-young Ko 8:39 AM ET Hole 1 Minjee Lee, Rose Zhang, Alexis Thompson 7:55 AM ET Hole 1 Atthaya Thitikul, Ayaka Furue, Anna Nordqvist 1:39 PM ET Hole 10 Ashleigh Buhai, Brooke Mackenzie Henderson, Lilia Vu 1:44 PM ET Hole 1 Maja Stark, Cheyenne Knight, Hye-jin Choi 8:17 AM ET Hole 1 Hannah Green, In-gee Chun, Danielle Kang 8:33 AM ET Hole 10 Celine Boutier, Hyo Joo Kim, Lucy Li 8:06 AM ET Hole 1 Allisen Corpuz, Carlota Ciganda, Madelene Sagstrom 1:22 PM ET Hole 1 Gemma Dryburgh, Angel Yin, Xiyu Lin 1:28 PM ET Hole 10 Georgia Hall, Moriya Jutanugarn, Aditi Ashook

