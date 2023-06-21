Rangers vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 21
Wednesday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (45-28) versus the Chicago White Sox (32-43) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rangers. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on June 21.
The probable pitchers are Martin Perez (6-3) for the Rangers and Michael Kopech (3-5) for the White Sox.
Rangers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
Rangers vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs White Sox Player Props
|Rangers vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- The Rangers have won 28, or 65.1%, of the 43 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Texas has a record of 28-15, a 65.1% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
- Texas leads MLB with 445 runs scored this season.
- The Rangers' 3.83 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 16
|Blue Jays
|L 2-1
|Martín Pérez vs Kevin Gausman
|June 17
|Blue Jays
|W 4-2
|Dane Dunning vs Trevor Richards
|June 18
|Blue Jays
|W 11-7
|Jon Gray vs Chris Bassitt
|June 19
|@ White Sox
|W 5-2
|Andrew Heaney vs Tanner Banks
|June 20
|@ White Sox
|L 7-6
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Dylan Cease
|June 21
|@ White Sox
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Michael Kopech
|June 23
|@ Yankees
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Luis Severino
|June 24
|@ Yankees
|-
|Jon Gray vs Clarke Schmidt
|June 25
|@ Yankees
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Gerrit Cole
|June 26
|Tigers
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Michael Lorenzen
|June 27
|Tigers
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Matthew Boyd
